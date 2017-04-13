LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. Announces Purchase of Majority Stake in Apple Rush Company, Inc. and Apple Rush Company Inc. to Be Renamed LiveWire Herbaceuticals, Inc.

LiveWire Moves to 60,000 Square Foot Production Facility; Investor Conference Call to Be Held on Thursday, March 6, 2014 at 1:30PM PST

YORBA LINDA, CA, Mar 06, 2014 (Marketwired via COMTEX) — LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCQB: LVVV) announced today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to purchase a controlling interest in Apple Rush Co, Inc. (PINKSHEETS: APRU). Terms of the purchase include the payment of cash and shares, and upon completion Apple Rush Co, Inc. will be renamed LiveWire Herbaceuticals, Inc. and remain publicly traded.

LiveWire will acquire the “CANNA RUSH” and CANNA BLISS” brands along with the formulas, intellectual property and applied-for trademarks. The acquisition will also include the licenses for the Apple Rush and Ginseng Rush brand held by RushNet Inc.

“LiveWire and its partners offer a complete manufacturing solution for chews, powders, bars and drinks. We sell our chews through a strong network of distributors and retailers. This transaction adds to our family of brands and expands our product line to include cannabidiol (CBD) and other industrial-hemp based products,” said Bill Hodson, CEO of LiveWire.

“We are excited to join the LiveWire family,” commented Robert Corr of Apple Rush. “Their products and strategy to revolutionize functional consumer products complements our established brand names. There is a great deal of excitement about the future of medical marijuana, and we want to partner with someone who can produce high quality, precision-dose, legal CBD products. At the appropriate time, once federal regulations change, we will be positioned for THC products as well.”

Additionally LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. recently moved into a 60,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Yorba Linda, CA. LiveWire, along with its manufacturing partner, now has the ability to provide full product development from concept to full scale commercial production for both the LiveWire family of brands, as well as established brands and private label companies.

The Company will host a conference call today at 1:30PM PST to discuss the Apple Rush transaction and to answer shareholder and investor questions. The call-in number is (619) 326-2730, Passcode 672523#.

About LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCQB: LVVV) and LiveWire Energy(TM) Chews LiveWire Energy(TM) chews are manufactured in Orange, California by LiveWire Ergogenics Inc. Designed for consumers with an action-packed lifestyle, LiveWire Energy(TM) chews are pocket-sized, portable alternatives to bulky energy drinks or shots. Available in seven different flavors, the Company’s grab-n-go packaging responsibly displays the amount of caffeine in each chew, including Citrus Mango (90 mg caffeine), Pomaberry (90 mg caffeine), Chocolate (100 mg caffeine), Mint Chocolate (120 mg caffeine), Sour Apple (90 mg caffeine), Cinnamon Fire (90 mg caffeine), and Coffee (100 mg caffeine). Facebook:

