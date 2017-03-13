



eGain and CelFocus Partnership Brings Technology Innovation to Telecoms Customer Service Operations

BARCELONA, SPAIN–(Marketwire – 02/15/10) – Mobile World Congress — eGain Communications Corp. (OTC.BB:EGAN – News), the leading provider of on-site and on-demand multichannel customer service and knowledge management software today announced a partnership with international telecoms systems integrator, CelFocus. The partnership is focused on delivering innovative e-care solutions to leading telecommunication operators across Europe, Africa, Middle East and Asia.

Celfocus is a joint venture between Vodafone Portugal, a fully owned subsidiary of Vodafone Group, and Novabase, the largest Portuguese information technology company. The company provides expert consultancy and solutions in CRM, sales performance management and order management exclusively for the telecommunication market.

Vodafone Portugal introduced CelFocus to eGain technology during its successful implementation of the eGain Service Suite. Paulo Trigo, CelFocus CEO explained, “During the course of our work with Vodafone Portugal, we found eGain’s technology to be both powerful and efficient, which is essential for the rapidly-evolving needs of the telecommunications sector today. For example, the eGain-powered knowledge management system at Vodafone Portugal includes innovative functionality for guided help and workflows for multilingual customer service and content management, which is enhancing subscriber experience, agent productivity and service levels, while controlling costs across the company.”

In order to reduce subscriber churn and increase Average Revenue per User (ARPU), telecoms operators are increasingly relying on customer service innovation to differentiate themselves. “To deliver superior service levels, the telecommunications industry is now committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation,” Mr. Trigo said. “With a proven track record of innovation in their space, we’ve found eGain dedicated to driving product development in order to help operators achieve this.”

The eGain-CelFocus partnership will focus on delivering unified customer service and knowledge management solutions for the multichannel contact center across phone, email, chat and self-service. "eGain's award-winning customer service suite has all the attributes to meet the fast-changing customer service needs of the telecom market. We're confident that this partnership will enable us to add enormous value to our clients and their customers," commented Mr. Trigo.

Andrew Mennie, General Manager of eGain EMEA concluded, “eGain has established a long track record of success in the telecoms industry sector. Combining the market knowledge and domain expertise of CelFocus and eGain’s industry-leading products, this partnership will benefit telecoms operators and subscribers alike. Operators will be able to provide better service at reduced costs, and subscribers will get better customer service.”

About eGain

eGain (OTC.BB:EGAN – News) is the leading provider of multichannel customer service and knowledge management software for in-house or on-demand SaaS deployment. For more than a decade, the world’s largest companies have relied on eGain to transform their traditional call centres, help desks, and web customer service operations into multichannel customer interaction hubs. Based on the Power of One�, the concept of one unified platform for multichannel customer interaction and knowledge management, these hubs enable dramatically improved customer experience, end-to-end service process efficiencies, increased sales, and enhanced contact centre performance.