Chatter Box Enters Agreement to Buy Call Center in Cebu

HONG KONG, June 14, 2011 /PRNewswire-Asia/ — Chatter Box Call Center Ltd. (OTC: CXLL) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a firm commitment and agreement on June 1, 2011 with LCI Solutions to buy their 40-seater call center, with 120 seat capacity utilizing 3 shifts, in Cebu, Philippines at Cortez Avenue, Mandaue City on or before September 2011. Â LCI Solutions has vast experience and a real track record in business development within the BPO space throughout the Philippines.

The alliance includes a seat leasing set up with LCI Solutions to enhance the company’s virtual call center based platform and provide an edge to its clients via VICIdial hosting. Â The company will acquire all the assets and inventory of the Cebu facilities over a 90 day period. Â Under the terms of the agreements, LCI Solutions will also provide business development services to the company for acquisition of new clients. They have been picking up momentum for a penny stock company.

The alliance will utilize the significant presence the company has had in the Philippines and will benefit the company’s corporate and business customers globally who will gain access to competitive prices and transparency in service quality with the new technology. Â The pricing of the company services will run well below the global industry average and over 30% lower than the going rate in the Philippines, helping its clients achieve an incomparable price advantage.

About Chatter Box

Chatter Box operates a Business and Knowledge Process Outsourcing Technology / IT company that is currently building out a platform which will play an active role in the IT-Telecom / BPO / CRM / Contact Center industry globally. The management’s primary objective is to build a Conglomerate — Mega Contact Center Solutions firm by taking advantage of growth opportunities as the outsourcing industry grows by as much as 46% annually in the Philippines, and globally. Â This acquisition covers a portion of Chatter Box’s business plan objective for a fraction of its internal pro forma cost.

