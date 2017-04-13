China Logistics Group Sees Improving Outlook for Its Logistics Operations in China for 2013

Management Sees Full Year 2013 Revenue Increasing to $30 Million

SHANGHAI, Jan. 8, 2013 /PRNewswire via COMTEX/ — China Logistics Group, Inc. (OTC QB:

CHLO

), an international freight forwarder and logistics management company, announced today that the Company’s outlook for its logistics operations in China for 2013 is improving.

Over the past two years the logistics and freight forwarding industry in China has suffered from both a weakness in global demand as a result of the European debt crisis as well as a significant slowdown in the domestic economy. During this time China Logistics Group has worked to diversify its client base and expand the scope of its services which includes receipt of goods, warehousing, transporting shipments, consolidation of freight, customs declaration, inspection declaration, multimodal transport, and combined large-scale logistics.

Recent reports with regard to the Chinese economy are pointing toward an economic recovery beginning in 2013. Additionally, while there is still an overcapacity issue in the overseas shipping industry, the amount of container tonnage moving through major Chinese ports is rising and forecast to rise further in 2013. Management believes China Logistics Group is well positioned to take advantage of these trends as the services it offers help companies reduce their overall transportation costs. As a result management believes overall revenue for the company will reach $30 million for the full year of 2013.

Danny Chen, Chairman and CEO of China Logistics Group comments, “China has become a key driver of the global economy and an improving domestic outlook coupled continued recovery in the United States and parts of Europe should lead to a significant increase in overall shipping tonnage. We believe that our wide variety of services designed to help companies better manage their logistics place us in a strong position to benefit from the current economic trends in 2013 and beyond.”

About China Logistics Group, Inc.

China Logistics Group, Inc. (OTCQB: CHLO) is a U.S. company doing business in China through its subsidiary Shandong Jiajia International Freight & Forwarding Co., Ltd. (Shandong Jiajia). Established in 1999; Shandong Jiajia is an international freight forwarder and logistics manager located in China. Shandong Jiajia acts as an agent for international freight and shipping companies. It sells cargo space and arranges land, maritime, and air international transportation for clients seeking primarily to export goods from China. For more information please visit

.