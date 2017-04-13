DYAP which traded as high as $.14, now sits at $.006 a share for one reason, a lack of investor interest. The penny stock arena is all about investor interest, companies pay thousands of dollars for it, and without it the best stocks can languish with nary an ounce of volume.

DYAP fits the bill as a non-promoted stock, one that investors haven’t exactly flocked to. I think that will change over the coming days and weeks. For one the company has a unique business plan. They intend to capitalize on the Carbon Trading Market.

This is a multi-billion dollar industry, just imagine if DYAP can tap even 1/10th of a percent of that market. You are looking at potentially millions of dollars in revenue for a stock that is currently trading at $.006 a share.

Factor in the low outstanding and authorized shares and DYAP could see a significant price bump short term. The company issued a press release a little over a month ago that outlined new potential in China and Asia. These projects should add shareholder value and boost the company’s stock price and I have pasted it below. There is a lot of promise with this company and it hasn’t been reflected in the price of DYAP stock, at least not yet.

DYAP is a stock to keep on your watchlist throughout 2010.

Dynamic Applications Continues Development of Carbon Credit Generating Projects in Asia

JERUSALEM, Israel, April 9, 2010 /PRNewswire via COMTEX/ — Dynamic Applications Corp. (OTCBB:

), a facilitator of carbon credit generating projects, announced today that the company is continuing business development efforts to initiate projects in China and other Asian countries. Dynamic Applications is currently in preliminary discussions with industrial entities in China and throughout Asia that are interested in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The company’s business model is to finance emission reduction projects that in-turn generate carbon credits. Dynamic Applications then participates in the sale of the newly generated carbon credits on the open carbon trading market.

The carbon emissions trading program was established under the Kyoto Protocols which were put into effect in 2005. These protocols, signed by over 185 nations, were established to create limits on global greenhouse gas emissions. As such, a country may only exceed its emissions quota if excess carbon credit allowances are purchased from another entity.

“The carbon trading market is a multi-billion dollar industry, with tremendous growth potential and minimal competition,” said Asher Zwebner, Chief Financial Officer of Dynamic Applications. “There are relatively few companies that are able to generate carbon credits by financing private emissions reduction projects.”

“Dynamic Applications continues to negotiate towards lucrative carbon credit generating projects in China and throughout Asia. And we look forward to updating the market with continued developments,” Zwebner added.

Forward-Looking Statements

This letter contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of Dynamic Applications Corp., and its technologies. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release, as actual results may differ materially from those indicated. Dynamic Applications Corp. public filings may be viewed at

http://www.sec.gov

.