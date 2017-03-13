SCOTTSDALE, AZ — (Marketwire) — 08/13/09 — Sunergy, Inc (the “Company”) (OTCBB: SNEY) reports the following update on the planning and preparation for operations on our 150 sq. km. Nyinahin mining concession, located in Ghana, West Africa. During Q’4 2009 we plan to test and evaluate the alluvial gold recovery potential along the Ofin River which runs through the eastern portion of the concession for about 45 km. We plan to do this by bulk sampling the numerous existing artisan pits along the river on our concession. Our planned budget is around $300,000.00 US which could recover an estimated 1,000 oz./gold generating around $900,000.00 of revenue from the program. Our plan involves either leasing a suitable gold recovery plant or joint venturing with another operator with suitable equipment. The permitting for the operation will commence shortly.

The Ofin River is an easterly-flowing waterway in Ghana. It flows through the Tano Ofin Reserve in Ghana’s Atwima District. The Ofin riverbed is 90 meters above mean sea level. The Ofin and the Pra rivers form the boundary between Ghana’s Asahanti and central regions. Dunkwa-on-Ofin is a major town on the river. Gold is mined from the river’s sediment. The Ofin tributaries also offer good gold and diamond recovery historically.

Karl Baum, Manager of West African Development, said, “Since this concession already has a full prospecting license, permitting is very straight forward and inexpensive. The artisan pits have no overburden and are considered high grade targets by the industry in Ghana. Many alluvial projects in Ghana have from 2-15 meters of overburden, so our excavation costs should be very economic. I am excited about the opportunity for early cash flow.”

Company President Joseph Guerrero said: “This cornerstone project offers both immediate gold recovery opportunities through the numerous abandoned Artisan pits along the Ofin River as well as substantial hard rock exploration in three large anomalies that warrant a vigorous exploration effort. Some larger mining Companies operating in the area have already expressed interest in evaluating the mineral potential on this concession and we are currently evaluating 2 immediate gold production acquisition opportunities to establish immediate cash flow and aggressively advance our shareholder value.”

About Sunergy: The Company is an aggressive junior mining exploration and development Company that is production oriented at the earliest possible profitable opportunity. We control 100% of the 150 SQ. Km. Nyinahin mining concession with a full prospecting license. The concession is surrounded by several operating mines and is adjacent to Newmont Mining’s property. This concession has the Ofin river flowing through our eastern portion and there are numerous artisan pits ready for testing and evaluation for near term production. The Ofin river is known for good alluvial gold production. Artisans usually recover about 30% of the available gold through primitive hand methods, leaving 60-70% to be recovered by modern mechanical operations.

Further information is available on the Company’s website www.sunergygold.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This current report contains “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any mineralization, development or exploration of the Nyinahin Mining Concession and Sunergy’s ability to make the required payments to General Metals as they become due.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. We are not in control of metals prices and these could vary to make development uneconomic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward- looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Joseph Guerrero

President

Sunergy, Inc

602.740.1132 cell

480.477.5810 office

scottsdaleinvestments@yahoo.com

info@sunergygold.com

