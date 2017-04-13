We thought BEHL was ready for a bounce last night, and what do you know? Today BEHL is up 24% at last check. Could be the start of another nice run for BEHL.

Some news out today might also help propel the stock in the days ahead.

BioCentric Energy Receives Large Algae Oil Order Market Wire ”US Press Releases “

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA — (MARKET WIRE) — 10/15/09 — BioCentric Energy Holdings, Inc. (PINKSHEETS: BEHL) today confirmed the company received a large initial purchase order for 2000 Kilograms of a specific blend of nutritional ALGAE oil.

The Algae will be grown, harvested, and oil extracted jointly by BioCentric (BEHL) and Renewed World Energies in South Carolina under a Teaming Agreement to fulfill the initial order.

Dennis Fisher , CEO of BioCentric (BEHL), stated today, “This teaming agreement with Richard Armstrong and Tim Tompkins of Renewed World Energies in South Carolina is the first of several opportunities as a result of our participation at the ABO in San Diego last week.”

Mr. Fisher further stated, “I would like to take a moment to thank Monique Barry , our new Director of Sales and Marketing, on the outstanding job of succinctly and effectively portraying our efforts to the attendees at the ABO.”

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J2cc2bGBuvo

http://vodnewswire.com/vodnewswire/news/biocentric-energy-20091015/

BioCentric Energy Holdings, Inc. is dedicated to the development of new technologies as well as acquiring and fostering companies with innovative technologies designed to provide unique and effective green energy solutions for the 21st century. Along with the cultivation of important relationships and partnerships with synergistic entities, BioCentric Energy has devoted substantial time and effort in research and development in order to bring a range of innovative green alternatives to the marketplace. www.biocentricenergy.com

